Minister Bramble expresses full confidence in newly appointed Heads of Missions and Consulates

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Fitzgerald Bramble, has expressed confidence in the Government’s selection of the Heads of Missions and Consulates.

On Thursday, the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines formally announced the appointment of Heads of Missions and Consulates during an official ceremony at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Conference Room.

The appointments are as follows: Consul General to New York, Mr. Roland Matthews; Ambassador to the United Nations, Vynnette Frederick; High Commissioner of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to the United Kingdom, Brereton Horne; Ambassador-Designate to the Republic of Cuba, Angella Ideisha Jackson; and Ambassador-Designate to the Republic of China (Taiwan), Kenton Chance.

Minister Bramble said the appointment of these five outstanding Vincentians reflects the Government’s confidence in their competence, integrity, and commitment to national service.

He is confident that they will discharge their responsibilities with distinction and represent St. Vincent and the Grenadines with honour in their respective jurisdictions.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mrs. Sandy Peters-Phillips, also extended congratulations to the newly appointed Heads of Missions and Consulates, emphasizing the significance of their roles.

The ceremony was followed by an orientation session which forms part of the Ministry’s standard diplomatic protocol, aimed at ensuring that all incoming Heads of Missions and Consulates are adequately briefed and prepared to advance the foreign policy objectives and national interests of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The ceremony was also attended by Prime Minister, Dr. the Hon. Godwin Friday; and other senior government officials.

