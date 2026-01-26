Students’ voices take center stage during International Day of Education 2026

In commemoration of International Day of Education 2026, Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Hon. Laverne King engaged students across the nation to foster a collaborative dialogue on improving education.

During the event, Minister King emphasized the importance of moving beyond traditional podium speeches.

She explained that the ministry is committed to open, honest conversations with students, inviting them to share their experiences and suggestions. She noted that this approach aims to create a more inclusive and modern educational environment.

Minister King also highlighted that the dialogue is not about penalizing students for their feedback but rather about embracing their perspectives to shape a better future for education in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The event marked a significant step towards a more responsive and student-centered education system, with the hope that students will feel proud of their contributions as positive changes unfold.

