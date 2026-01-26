RSVGPF strengthens frontline policing through intensive training programs

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is stepping up efforts to strengthen frontline policing, leadership, and accountability through a series of intensive training programs.

The courses, held at the Police Training School at the Belair Training Facility between December 2025 and January 2026, form part of a wider push to modernize the Force and improve service delivery to the public.

One of the key programs was an Instructor Development Course, which equipped officers with the skills to properly plan, deliver, and assess training. Areas covered included instructional methods, adult learning principles, lesson planning, and evaluation techniques — ensuring that future police training meets higher professional standards.

Senior supervision was also a major focus. An Inspectors and Station Sergeants Workshop in January worked to strengthen leadership at the station level, improve operational consistency, and enhance communication, accountability, and day-to-day management of police operations.

Meanwhile, the Junior NCO Development Course targeted officers in the lower supervisory ranks, building leadership capacity, ethical decision-making, communication skills, personnel management, and discipline enforcement — all seen as critical for the demands of modern policing.

The Training Officer says the initiative reflects the Force’s ongoing commitment to continuous professional development, noting that stronger leadership and better-trained officers are key to effective law enforcement and improved public service across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

