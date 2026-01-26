Vincy Mas 2026 “The Great Escape” set for June 26 to July 7

Plans are already being made for the staging of Vincy Mas, this country’s premier cultural festival.

The festival dubbed the Great Escape, will be held from June 26th to July 7th

Chief Executive Officer of the Carnival Development Corporation, Rodney Small says the Great Escape tells the story of Vincentians.

Small says the Ministers of Culture and Tourism have pledged their commitment and support for the festival.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related