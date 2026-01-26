Youlou Pan Movement launches junior arrangers workshop

The Youlou Pan Movement held its first in a series of Junior Arrangers Workshop recently, at the C.W Prescod Primary School.

President Rodney Small sys the three month series is among the calendar of activities for the Movement.

He says the sessions are being held to encourage creativity and cultivate arranging skills in the art of steelpan music.

Small is encouraging interested persons to attend the next session, scheduled for this Saturday.

