Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosts orientation session for newly appointed diplomatic appointees

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs of St. Vincent and the Grenadines hosted a two-day orientation session for incoming Heads of Mission and Consulates on January 22 and 23, 2026.

Delivering remarks at the opening ceremony, Prime Minister Dr. The Hon, Godwin Friday expressed confidence in the Diplomats’ ability to function in their new roles.

Former Parliamentarian, Roland Matthews, will take up the post of Consul General to New York.

The Ambassador to the United Nations is Vynnette Frederick, Brereton Horne is SVG’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom,

Ambassador Designate to the Republic of Cuba Angella Ideisha Jackson and Ambassador Designate to the Republic of China (Taiwan), Kenton Chance.

