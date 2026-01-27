Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasizes the role of foreign investment in national growth
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Fitzgerald Bramble, has emphasized the vital role of his ministry in attracting foreign investment.
In a recent interview, Minister Bramble noted that measuring the success of investment initiatives is key, highlighting the millions of dollars in foreign capital attracted over time.
He stressed that the ministry’s multifaceted approach can deliver various benefits to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
You must be logged in to post a comment.