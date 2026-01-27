Richland Park and Marriaqua residents partner with BRAGSA to repair Doyle Street

Community-driven Road repairs in Richland Park and Marriaqua, are being highlighted as a model of self-help and partnership, with potential national significance as communities look for practical solutions to infrastructure challenges.

Area Representative for Marriaqua and Minister of Education, Vocational Training, Innovation, Digital Transformation and Information, Hon. Phillip Jackson, praised residents who joined forces to repair a deteriorated section of Doyle Street that had become almost impassable, especially for smaller vehicles.

He said the Bridges, Roads and General Services Authority, BRAGSA supplied the materials, enabling residents to carry out the work, which was completed on January 24.

The minister said the initiative reflects the power of community teamwork in addressing urgent needs while longer-term government projects are being planned.

A nearby resident, Vanda Baynes, welcomed the improvement but noted that other sections of the road remain in poor condition, prompting calls for further intervention.

Minister Jackson assured that a major project is in the pipeline to address the entire roadway, describing the recent repairs as an emergency response to restore safe access for residents and road users.

