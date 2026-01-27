SVGCC officially launched its World of Work programme

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC) officially launched its 2026 “World of Work” (WOW) Programme on January 23, aimed at preparing final-year students for professional life.

According to a news release, now in its third year, the program targets students from the Divisions of Arts, Sciences, General Studies, and Technical and Vocational Education.

Facilitated by the College’s Centre for General and Continuing Education, WOW bridges the gap between academic learning and workplace expectations.

Students will attend workshops on communication, self-management, and professionalism, and participate in a recruitment fair to explore internships and employment opportunities.

The first session, “Navigating Work After College,” was delivered by Mrs. Annekah Kirby, Human Resource Manager at ACADO, who shared insights on employer expectations, interviews, and strategies for career success.

The SVGCC says the WOW Programme reflects its ongoing commitment to developing career-ready graduates capable of making meaningful contributions in their chosen fields.

Employers interested in participating are asked to contact the College at cgce@svgcc.vc or 457-4503.

