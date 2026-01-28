Dahvanna Providence will represent St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the 2026 MISS OECS Pageant

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be represented in the 2026 edition of the prestigious MISS OECS Pageant.

The event is set to take place on Friday January 30th, 2026, at the Windsor Park Stadium in Roseau, Dominica, beginning at 8pm.

Staged under the theme “Crowning Radiance, Embracing Unity,” this year’s pageant highlights the collective brilliance and leadership of young women across the Eastern Caribbean.

The 2026 competition will feature delegates – Dahvanna Providence from St. Vincent and the Grenadines; Ariel Bushay from Anguilla; Kia Kirwan representing Antigua and Barbuda; Donyelle Hodge from the British Virgin Islands; and Tanisha Balson from Dominica.

The Ambassadors will compete in several judged segments, including:

Creative National Wear; Talent; Swimwear; Evening Gown and Interview

The winner of the MISS OECS Pageant will serve as a regional advocate for youth empowerment and cultural development throughout her one-year reign.

Dahvanna Providence competed in the Miss SVG Pageant in 2016.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related