Regional Eco-Youth Ventures Project launched in SVG

The Eco-Youth Ventures Project was officially launched on Tuesday at the La Vue Conference Room, targeting eleven secondary schools in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The regional initiative, implemented by the Pan American Development Foundation in partnership with the Republic of China (Taiwan), brings together stakeholders from the education, tourism and sustainability sectors across St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Lucia and St. Kitts and Nevis.

The project is expected to engage approximately 15-hundred students and 75 educators.

Education and stakeholder outreach Coordinator, Kimeisha Bailey outlined the objectives of the project.

Meanwhile, Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Hon. Lavern King underscored the importance of the program.

The launch was also addressed by Minister of Tourism, Dr. The Hon. Kishore Shallow, who said that empowering youth is essential to safeguarding the country’s future.

