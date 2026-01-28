Inland Revenue launches new motor vehicle license decals

The Inland Revenue Department has announced that, effective today, Wednesday January 28th, 2026, it will begin issuing new motor vehicle license decals to persons making motor vehicle licensing payments.

According to the Department, the new license decals will feature additional motor vehicle registration details, including the registration number, year, model, and colour, as well as a clearly visible license expiration date.

The enhanced decals are made from more durable material, which allows for clearer visibility by the police, increased security, and more effective prevention of motor vehicle registration fraud.

The Department stated that it has been working over the past few weeks to integrate the necessary requirements for the launch of the new decals.

During that period, it was unable to issue license decals to persons with motor vehicles bearing the last digit “1”.

It acknowledged that these persons may have been inconvenienced by the inability to pay their motor vehicle license due by the end of January 2026 and expressed sincere regrets for any resulting inconvenience.

To allow sufficient time for compliance, the Department has extended the license payment deadline for motor vehicles bearing the last digit “1”, originally due by the end of January 2026, to Friday, February 6th, 2026.

The Department confirmed that all motor vehicle registration decals will be issued from its main Kingstown office and stated that further updates will be provided when out-districts, rural and Grenadines offices will begin issuing the new decals.

