Acting President of the National Society of and for the Blind calls for stronger support for Persons with Disabilities

Acting President of the National Society of and for the Blind, Daniel Chambers emphasized the vital importance of inclusive education and strong community support in promoting independence for persons with disabilities.

In a recent interview, Chambers stressed that meaningful progress requires more than government initiatives, it demands a shared commitment from families, educators, and communities alike.

He called on parents and loved ones to be steadfast advocates, ensuring that individuals with disabilities have access to educational and skill-building opportunities that empower them to lead more independent, fulfilling lives.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related