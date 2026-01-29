NCTI to host Information Technology Conference next month

The National Centre of Technological Innovation (NCTI), will host a NCTI Information Technology Conference next month.

This conference forms part of ongoing efforts to support national development through innovation, digital transformation, and skills training in alignment with the Ministry’s education and workforce development agenda.

It will bring together students, educators, industry partners, policy makers, and other key stakeholders to explore the future of technology and technical education in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Conference will be held at the Methodist Church Hall on Wednesday, February 11th, 2026, commencing at 9:00 a.m.

