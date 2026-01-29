Minister Hon. Fitzgerald Bramble outlines vision to create a culture of excellence and pride in SVG

Since his election last November, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment, and Diaspora Affairs, the Hon. Fitzgerald Bramble, has outlined an ambitious agenda aimed at transforming the nation.

In a recent interview with NBC News, Minister Bramble said he is determined to reshape the narrative surrounding Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, fostering a culture of excellence and national pride across all sectors — from sports and culture to innovation and industry.

He emphasized a strong commitment to raising national standards and ensuring that every Vincentian can take pride in the country’s heritage and achievements.

Minister Bramble added that his vision is to create a dynamic environment where excellence is the norm and the nation’s full potential can be realized.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related