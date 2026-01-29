This country’s National Security Minister, Major the Hon. St. Clair Leacock will soon take over as Chairman of the Regional Security System, RSS Council of Ministers.

Speaking on NBC Radio on Wednesday, Minister Leacock said that this will be done at a meeting of the RSS Council of Ministers in St. Lucia in late March.

Minister Leacock said he is looking forward to collaborating with regional partners during his tenure as Chairman of the RSS Council of Ministers.

