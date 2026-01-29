Prime Minister Dr. The Hon. Godwin Friday has announced the establishment of a Private Sector Advisory Council, to strengthen structured collaboration with the private sector.

The announcement was made during the Prime Minister’s second engagement with Private sector leaders, which was also attended by Members of Cabinet and Senior Government Officials.

The meeting was convened as part of the Government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen collaboration to drive domestic investment, job creation and inclusive economic growth.

