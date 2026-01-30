Prime Minister Dr. The Hon. Godwin Friday announces the creation of four new ministries

Prime Minister Dr. The Hon. Godwin Friday has announced the creation of four new ministries.

During his presentation of the 2026 Budget Estimates on Thursday, Prime Minister Friday described the move as a strategic investment in national capacity, service delivery, and economic resilience.

Meanwhile … several new positions were created across various ministries, with the majority allocated to the Ministry of National Security.

The Prime Minister also announced new positions to enhance the efficiency and capacity of the legal system.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related