Major the Hon. St. Claire Leacock outlines deplorable conditions faced by RSVGPF
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Major the Hon. St. Claire Leacock, highlighted the severe challenges confronting the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.
In his presentation during the budget estimates debate, Minister Leacock outlined deplorable conditions, including inadequate facilities and substandard living quarters for officers, underscoring the urgent need for comprehensive reform.
