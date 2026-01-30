Vincentian Annie Bynoe to receive key to the City of Brampton

Vincentian national Annie Bynoe will be presented with the Key to the City of Brampton, Canada, at an official ceremony today.

As Executive Director of Knights Table, Ms. Bynoe will be recognized for more than three decades of leadership, compassion, and dedication to addressing food insecurity and supporting residents in need.

City of Brampton officials say that under her leadership, Knights Table has significantly expanded its reach and is now developing a new community hub aimed at strengthening food access and providing critical resources to families across Brampton.

Minister of Diaspora Affairs, Hon. Fitzgerald Bramble expressed congratulations to Ms. Bynoe during the sitting of Parliament Thursday.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related