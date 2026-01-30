Minister of Transport Hon. Nigel Stephenson prioritizes road improvement in Budget address

Contributing to the Budget Estimates debate, Minister of Transport, Infrastructure and Physical Planning, Hon. Nigel Stephenson, emphasized that many of the initiatives are built on the foundation laid by the previous administration.

Minister Stephenson stressed the importance of acknowledging the legacy inherited by the new government.

He further noted that the new budget prioritizes road improvements, enhancements to public transportation, and sustainable development, key investments aimed at securing a resilient future for the country.

The Minister noted that infrastructure challenges continue partly due to past mismanagement and inefficient resource allocation.

