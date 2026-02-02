In his contribution to the 2026 budget estimates, Minister of Education Hon. Phillip Jackson revealed that recurrent expenditures covering salaries, wages, and the maintenance of educational facilities will account for approximately 16.8 per cent of the total national budget.

Minister Jackson noted that the substantial allocation reflects the government’s continued commitment to sustaining essential services and investing in human resources across the education sector.

Building on this commitment, Minister Jackson also stressed the importance of cultivating strong partnerships with key stakeholders.

He underscored that a systematic and methodical approach is essential to delivering quality services and ensuring that the appropriate structures are firmly established.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related