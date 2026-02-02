Latest News News & Sports NBC’s Special Report- Monday 2nd February,2026 Z Jack February 2, 2026 Share This Article: Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Click to share on X (Opens in new window) X Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Click to print (Opens in new window) Print The Zero Hunger Trust Fund is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a renewed commitment to improving the lives of Vincentians. Gailorn Browne tells us more in today’s special Report. https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/ZERO-HUNGER-ANNIVERSARY-REPORT.mp3Like this:Like Loading...RelatedContinue ReadingPrevious: Education sector allocated 17% of 2026 BudgetNext: $1.5 Million allocated for repairs to Prime Minister’s Official Residence Related Stories Latest News News & Sports $4.4M to boost Technical and Vocational Training in SVG Z Jack February 2, 2026 Latest News News & Sports NIS to undergo 13th Actuarial Valuation Z Jack February 2, 2026 Latest News News & Sports Ministry of Fisheries to introduce cutting edge technology to modernize fisheries sector Z Jack February 2, 2026
