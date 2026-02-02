Just over one million dollars has been allocated in the 2026 Budget Estimates for repairs to the official residence of the Prime Minister at Old Montrose.

Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Godwin Friday told Parliament on Thursday that the condition of the official residence is far worse than he had initially anticipated. He said $1.5 million has been allocated to carry out repairs on the property.

Prime Minister Friday said BRAGSA will be required to carry out more extensive repairs on the property.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related