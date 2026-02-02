Government to abolish CSEC and CXC Examination Fees in SVG

The Government has announced plans to abolish fees for the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate, CSEC and Caribbean Examinations Council CXC examinations.

The announcement was made by Minister of Education, Hon. Phillip Jackson, during his contribution to the Budget Estimates debate last Thursday. He said the decision is intended to enhance access to education for all students.

Minister Jackson also announced the discontinuation of fees at the SVG Community College.

