Deputy Prime Minister Major the Hon. St. Claire Leacock reaffirms Government’s commitment to gender equality

Deputy Prime Minister, Major the Hon. St. Claire Leacock said the Government is committed to ensuring Gender Equality in all areas of life in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Deputy Prime Minister said the Government’s respect for the nation’s women has been illustrated with the number of females appointed to serve in the country’s highest office, which is that of the Parliament.

He said while the country still has some way to go in elevating its women, this is a positive start.

