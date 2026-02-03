Hon Nigel Stephenson vows faster, more responsive community support

Minister of Transport, Infrastructure and Physical Planning, Hon. Nigel Stephenson, has assured Vincentians that he will listen to the concerns of all citizens.

Speaking during his contribution to the Budget Estimates Debate last Thursday, Minister Stephenson said the public can be confident that he will work to ensure their issues are addressed.

He added that he will also ensure the Buildings, Roads and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) responds more effectively to the needs of communities, with quicker responses to matters requiring its attention.

