An appeal has been made for motorists to exercise caution and remain mindful of their actions at gas stations nationwide.

The appeal was made by Corporal Kalim Woods from the Traffic Department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, during the Traffic Highlights programme aired on NBC Radio.

Corporal Woods noted that police have observed several unsafe practices at gas stations and outlined some of the activities of concern.

Corporal Woods reminded the public that breaches of public safety laws at gas stations can result in prosecution.

