A team from the World Pediatrics recently paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Godwin Friday.

According to a release from the Office of the Prime Minister, the team included World Pediatrics CEO -Vafa Akhavan, Executive Director–Caribbean Lauren McIntosh-Shallow, and Programme Coordinator Leorol Gibson.

The Office of the Prime Minister says World Pediatrics has a longstanding partnership with St. Vincent and the Grenadines in delivering advanced pediatric care.

The Office also congratulated the World Pediatrics team on the occasion of its 25th anniversary of service.

