The Ministry of Tourism to prioritise repair and revitalisation of recreational sites
The Ministry of Tourism will prioritise the repair and revitalisation of recreational sites nationwide, Portfolio Minister Dr. the Hon. Kishore Shallow said during the Budget Estimates debate in Parliament on Thursday.
He noted that the ministry has received an increased budget allocation for the current fiscal year.
Minister Shallow said work on the rehabilitation of Fort Charlotte is also continuing under the Unleashing the Blue Economy (UBEC) project.
