Hands Across the Sea and Mustique Charitable Foundation launch early literacy development programme

Hands Across the Sea, in collaboration with the Mustique Charitable Foundation, has launched the Early Pages Programme, aimed at fostering a love for reading among young children.

Through the initiative, 20 preschools received colourful, age-appropriate books designed to build early literacy skills. This year’s donation includes more than 5,000 new books, kits and learning materials valued at over US$40,000, benefiting approximately 2,600 students.

Speaking at the handover ceremony at the National Public Library on Friday, Chief Education Officer Kay Martin Jack praised Hands Across the Sea for its longstanding contribution to literacy development in schools.

Hands Across the Sea Literacy Link, Enna Bullock also delivered remarks at the ceremony held under the theme, “Creating a Brighter Pathway for Literacy One Book at a Time.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related