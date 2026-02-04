Zero Hunger Trust Fund to mark 10th anniversary with series of activities

Several activities will be held to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Zero Hunger Trust Fund.

Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Zero Hunger Trust Fund, Safiya Horne-Bique, said the programme of activities will be launched on February 17.

Speaking on NBC Radio on Monday, Horne-Bique said the Fund is seeking to have April 6th declared Zero Hunger Day.

Horne-Bique outlined some of the other activities planned.

