Cuban Ambassador provides update on current situation in Cuba

The situation in Cuba remains calm, despite the threat from United States President, Donald Trump to impose tariffs on goods from countries that sell oil to Cuba.

This, from Cuban Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, His Excellency Carlos Ernesto Rodríguez Etcheverry, as he provided an update on the situation during an interview with NBC News.

Ambassador Etchverry said the Cuban government is willing to engage in dialogue with the United States government on the matter.

The Ambassador also noted that Cuba is prepared to resist and reject any forms of aggression.

