Minister Fitzgerald Bramble says diplomatic relationships must deliver tangible benefits to Vincentians
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs, Hon. Fitzgerald Bramble, has underscored the need for diplomatic relationships to deliver tangible benefits to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
Speaking in Parliament recently, Minister Bramble said his engagements with international partners and financial institutions have revealed a strong willingness to deepen cooperation.
