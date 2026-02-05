Despite claims of progress in the education sector, many students continue to struggle with basic literacy and numeracy, requiring remedial support even at the secondary level.

The issue was highlighted by Minister of Education, Vocational Training, Innovation, Digital Transformation and Information, Hon. Phillip Jackson, during last week’s Budget Estimates debate in Parliament.

Minister Jackson said the situation underscores pressing challenges facing the country’s education system.

Minister Jackson stressed that an education system which fails to equip students with essential skills is ill-suited to the demands of 21st-century development, particularly for a small island state.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related