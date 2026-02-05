Voice of the Disabled calls for equal treatment for persons with severe disabilities

Founder and President of the Voice of the Disabled in Sans Souci, Cheryl Adams, says she plans to intensify advocacy in 2026 to raise public awareness of disability and promote equal treatment for persons with severe disabilities.

Adams noted that many people still misunderstand disability or overlook the daily challenges faced by those affected. She stressed that individuals who are unable to move, like those considered “shut-in,” should have the same rights and support as others living with disabilities.

