Minister of Airports, Hon. Terrance Ollivierre calls for urgent repairs and upgrades to the Canouan Airport

Minister of Higher Education, Grenadines Affairs, Local Government, Airports and Seaports, and Parliamentary Representative for the Southern Grenadines, Hon. Terrance Ollivierre, has highlighted the urgent need for maintenance and upgrade work at the Canouan Airport.

He made the remarks during a visit to the facility alongside Minister of Housing, Land Management, Urban Development and Informal Settlement Upgrading, Hon. Andrew John, and Chief Executive Officer of the Argyle International Airport (AIA), Josette Greaves.

Minister Ollivierre said a comprehensive tour of the facility was conducted, during which it was agreed that the runway requires extensive repairs.

Minister Ollivierre also highlighted other issues that need to be addressed at the Canouan Airport.

Minister Ollivierre said an upcoming project will address enhancement works at the Canouan Airport, with hopes that construction will begin before the end of the year.

