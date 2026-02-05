NBC’s Special Report- Thursday 5th February,2026

Amid ongoing efforts to address climate change and its impacts across St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the Centre for Enterprise Development Inc (CED) is set to host a workshop later this month.

The three-day Climate Change Adaptation Workshop, under the theme “Unlocking Opportunities Through Climate Change Initiatives” (UOCCI) and funded by the OAS, will be held from February 24 to 26.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related