SVGEF celebrates one year anniversary of Orca Protection Agreement

A landmark conservation agreement that ended orca hunting in St. Vincent and the Grenadines has marked its one-year anniversary.

On January 16, The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Environment Fund (SVGEF) said that it has been one year since the signing of the Orca Protection Agreement with the Barrouallie whaling community, a partnership aimed at protecting marine biodiversity while supporting alternative livelihoods.

Under the 2025 agreement, Barrouallie whalers agreed to stop hunting orcas in exchange for two artisanal Fish Aggregating Devices (FADs) to support tuna fishing.

The initiative followed ongoing dialogue between conservation partners and the community to balance environmental protection with the economic realities of coastal life.

An anniversary meeting at the Barrouallie Fisheries Complex brought together whalers, SVGEF representatives, government officials, and partner organizations to reflect on the progress, including the financial and cultural sacrifices made.

Chief Whaler Samuel Hazelwood said the decision required compromise but was seen as the right step for the community.

SVGEF reaffirmed its commitment to supporting conservation initiatives that protect marine life while respecting coastal livelihoods, highlighting the agreement as a model of community-led conservation in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

