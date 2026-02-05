Police Headquarters to be relocated

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has announced the temporary relocation of operations at Police Headquarters, including the Office of the Commissioner of Police.

According to a release, Police Headquarters will close at 1:00 p.m. on Friday February 6, to facilitate the move.

Operations will resume on Monday February 9, at the Moussa Building, formerly occupied by the VAT Unit, along Grenville Street in Kingstown.

Members of the public are advised to take note of the temporary arrangement when conducting business with Police Headquarters.

