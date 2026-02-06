Government to create special unit to address Farm Workers concerns
The Government will be creating opportunities for more farmers to gain employment through the Farm Workers Program in Canada.
Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Israel Bruce raised the issue during a Consultation in Fitzhughes, Thursday night.
Minister Bruce said this is good news for those who have expressed interest in the Farm Workers Programme.
The Agriculture Minister indicated that a special unit will be established to address matters concerning Farm Workers.
