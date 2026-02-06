St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Cuba will continue to strengthen their bilateral relations.

The commitment was given by Cuban Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, His Excellency Carlos Ernesto Rodríguez Etcheverry, during an interview with NBC News.

The Ambassador said he has held discussions with several members of Cabinet.

The Cuban Ambassador said the scholarship program will continue this year, and gave the assurance that Vincentian students in Cuba are doing very well.

