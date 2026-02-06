Barrouallie Government School students to launch their First Book “Little Pen, Big Dreams : Stories and Poems”
A group of primary school students from the Barrouallie Government School has successfully written and published their own book.
The book, titled Little Pen, Big Dreams: Stories and Poems, will be officially launched on February 16 at the school.
Principal of the Barrouallie Government School, Joy Davis-Haynes, said the project was a collaborative effort involving students from Grades One to Six.
Mrs. Davis-Haynes underscored the importance of this project
The launching ceremony will take place on February 16 at 10:00 a.m.
