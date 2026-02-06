North Leeward to benefit from tourism initiatives

Several tourism initiatives are set to be implemented in North Leeward, aimed at stimulating economic growth in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister of Tourism and Parliamentary Representative for North Leeward, Dr. the Hon. Kishore Shallow, outlined the initiatives during a community consultation held Thursday night in Fitzhughes.

Dr. Shallow said the initiatives are designed to attract both visitors and locals, encouraging them to explore the rich heritage and natural beauty of North Leeward.

Minister Shallow said community tourism will be a powerful catalyst for economic growth.

He was speaking at a Consultation at the Fitzhughes Golden Grove Learning Resource Centre Thursday night.

