Police launch investigation into the death of construction worker

A 39-year-old construction worker from Chili, Georgetown has died after sustaining injuries at a work site in Villa.

Police say the incident occurred on February 4, when Lemorne Baptiste was injured while on duty at the construction site.

He was transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Police say investigations are ongoing, and anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact Police Control at 457-1211 or the Calliaqua Police Station at 458-4200

