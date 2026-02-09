Latest News News & Sports NBC’s Special Report- Monday 9th February, 2026 Z Jack February 9, 2026 Share This Article: Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Share on X (Opens in new window) X Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Print (Opens in new window) Print The Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA) is encouraging Vincentians to prepare their Home Water Storage Plan. Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report. https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/CWSA-AND-WATER-STORAGE-PLAN-REPORT.mp3Like this:Like Loading...RelatedContinue ReadingPrevious: MS MIRIAM IRIS ALMENA PETERSNext: Today is Budget Day in St. Vincent and the Grenadines Related Stories Latest News News & Sports Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Godwin Friday emphasises push to grow blue economy Z Jack February 9, 2026 Latest News News & Sports Garifuna Heritage Foundation to launch activities Tuesday Z Jack February 9, 2026 Latest News News & Sports Support for netball remains strong even as government priorities hosting standards Z Jack February 9, 2026
