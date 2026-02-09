The ceremonial opening of the First Session of the Twelfth Parliament will take place today from 4 pm at the Parliament Building in Glen.

Governor General, His Excellency Stanley Kendrick John, KC will deliver the Throne Speech.

Following the Throne Speech, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. the Hon. Godwin Friday will present the annual Budget.

Debate on the Budget will begin tomorrow morning at 9:00.

The Budgetary Estimates for the fiscal year 2026 amount to one billion, eight hundred eighty-five million, six hundred nine thousand, nine hundred sixty-five dollars ($1,885,609,965), representing a two per cent increase over the approved 2025 budget.

Today’s proceedings take place at the Parliament Building at Glen and will be broadcast live on NBC Radio and its online platforms.

