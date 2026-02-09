Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Major the Hon. St. Claire Leacock, convened an emergency meeting Sunday with Commissioner of Police Enville Williams, senior officers of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, and members of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard Service.

According to a police release, the meeting was held in response to recent incidents of gun violence, including the fatal shootings of Kevin Richards of Mesopotamia and Lenford Peters of Richland Park, which occurred on Friday and Saturday.

Discussions focused on key issues affecting public safety and citizen security, including crime prevention strategies, illegal firearms, gun-related offences, gang activity, police manpower and attrition, operational assets, working conditions, traffic management, compensation, and overall capacity building within the security services.

Minister Leacock emphasized that the primary responsibility of any government is the protection of its citizens and expressed grave concern over the homicide rate for 2026, noting that there are “too many firearms in the hands of the wrong people.”

He announced that Government will immediately review the process for issuing firearm licences and permits, and warned that no gang or individual will be allowed to exert control over any part of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Deputy Prime Minister cautioned against the normalization of gang culture and stressed that addressing emerging gang activity requires a collaborative approach involving law enforcement, government agencies, civil society, the private sector, faith-based organizations, schools, families, and communities.

Minister Leacock assured the Police High Command of Government’s full support for crime prevention and enforcement initiatives, committing the necessary human, financial, and material resources to strengthen national security.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is also urging law-abiding citizens to partner with the police in building safer communities.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related