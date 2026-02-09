Poverty remains a challenge in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Poverty remains a huge problem in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

That’s according to Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs, Hon. Fitzgerald Bramble while speaking in Parliament recently.

Minister Bramble said Cabinet has reviewed a preliminary report on the recently concluded census and household survey and described the findings as not very encouraging.

Minister Bramble said he believes that Government needs to conduct a proper poverty assessment for the country.

