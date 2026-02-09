Support for netball remains strong even as government priorities hosting standards

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has announced that it will not proceed with hosting the Americas World Cup Netball Qualifiers scheduled for October 13 – 23, 2026.

According to a Cabinet release, the decision was made after it was determined that the available timeframe was insufficient to complete the necessary infrastructural upgrades to meet regional and international standards.

Officials said the required court improvements could not be completed without compromising quality, safety, and compliance.

Government emphasized that the decision does not reflect a lack of support for netball, but rather a commitment to maintaining the country’s reputation as a credible host of international sporting events.

Authorities added that efforts will continue to strengthen facilities and build capacity, positioning St. Vincent and the Grenadines for future hosting opportunities under more favourable conditions

